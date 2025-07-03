Electricity Theft in Mumbai: 65 Houses in Andheri's Siddharth Nagar Found Using Power Without Connection

The Vigilance Department of Adani Electricity has unearthed a large-scale electricity theft operation in the Siddharth Nagar area of Andheri West. According to officials, electricity was being supplied illegally to nearly 60–65 houses without any official connection. The action was initiated based on a complaint received through the company’s official Twitter handle.

As per the complaint, a man identified as Bhanu Mohammad Haq was illegally tapping into Adani’s power lines and creating an unauthorised supply network through rooftops in the area. He was reportedly charging each consumer a monthly fee ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for the illicit electricity.

Senior Adani official Mihir Afale, along with independent witnesses, inspected the site and found a current flow of 18.23 amperes through the illegally connected wires using a tong tester. During the inspection, it was confirmed that the electricity being consumed was not recorded by any of Adani’s official meters.

The illegal connection was traced to a separate meter cabin from where wires had been drawn to supply power to over 60 homes, which included both permanent structures and slum dwellings. Many of these homes were found to be running electrical appliances at the time of inspection.

Following the discovery, a panchnama was conducted and relevant evidence was collected. Bhanu Mohammad Haq has been named as the prime accused, while Anita Mujmule has been listed as a witness in the case.

The Andheri police have registered an FIR under Sections 135, 138, and 150 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The estimated value of the stolen electricity is reported to be around ₹2.75 lakh.