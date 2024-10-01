Endless Lines at Mumbai Bus Stand: Viral Video Highlights City's Growing Commuter Crisis In Kurla

A video showing a seemingly endless line of people waiting for a bus in Mumbai's Kurla has gone viral on social media, sparking concern over the worsening commuter crisis in the city. "Feeling the pinch! Commuters suffer in long queues at Mumbai B.E.S.T bus stops outside Kurla West station. The fleet of Mumbai's public transit buses has been dwindling, and there aren't enough buses to serve all routes with regular frequency," shared a user on X, along with the video.

In the clip, the camera captures a large group of people, many carrying laptop bags and presumably commuting to work, standing in a long line. The person recording the video walks along the line for over 45 seconds, yet it doesn't end. "This is a tragedy. BEST used to be regular and dependable," another user commented.

A third user mentioned the overcrowding becoming a health and safety hazard as many commuters rush into buses after long waits.

"The situation is worse and scary at times. The buses are extra overcrowded, leading to suffocation and breathlessness. I experience this every day. Buses are not on time, and irregular frequency makes things worse. Hope the government takes proper care," the user said. Another comment highlighted the poor conditions at both Kurla West and East bus stops near the station, especially during the monsoon season. "Commuters suffer a lot, particularly during monsoons. There isn't even proper shade to provide shelter from the rain," the user added.