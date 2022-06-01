EOW files case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj in Rs 53 crore scam

A case has been registered against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj by the Economic Offences Wing in connection with the loan default. Kamboj has been charged with fraud and conspiracy.

A case has been registered against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj and the action has been taken by the Economic Offences Wing. The Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday filed a case against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. Sources said that the case was registered in connection with the loan default. Kamboj's company had borrowed Rs 52 crore from Indian Overseas Bank between 2011 and 2015. However, it is alleged that the money was used in other places without using it for the purpose for which it was taken. Kamboj was also accused of defaulting on the loan.

A case has been registered against Kamboj and two directors of his company. He has been charged with fraud and conspiracy. Kamboj himself has denied the allegations against him by tweeting.

"My Sources :-Today A Fabricated FIR Is Registered Against Me In EOW Mumbai By CP Sanjay Panday ! If U Think By Putting FIR Against Me In A Matter Which is long back settled and My Voice Can Be Suppress Or U Can Frighten Me Than U Are Wrong.I Will Go To Court With Facts," he tweeted.