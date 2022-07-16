Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray holds discussion on Municipal Elections

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a courtesy call on MNS President Raj Thackeray at his residence 'Shivatirtha'. Sources said that in this one-and-a-half-hour meeting, discussions were held regarding the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila Thackeray welcomed Fadnavis with a warm welcome. Fadnavis had a long discussion with Raj Thackeray. MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai were also present on this occasion. Although it is said to be a goodwill visit, this visit also has political significance. Municipal elections will be held in the coming period. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have indicated that at least Shiv Sena and NCP will fight these elections together. The role of MNS will be important in municipal elections.

It remains to be seen what position MNS will take regarding the alliance with BJP. Fadnavis had announced in the special session of the legislature that he would meet Raj Thackeray. Meanwhile, there was a large-scale political upheaval in the state. First of all, Raj Thackeray took a Hindutva stance. A protest was held against the masjids on the mosques. Raju Patil, the only MLA of the MNS, took a stand in support of the BJP during the subsequent Rajya Sabha elections, Legislative Council elections and the vote of confidence on the Shinde-Fadnavis government.