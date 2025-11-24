Fadnavis Vows 40% Youth Representation in Upcoming Civic Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday (November 24, 2025) that the Bharatiya Janata Party will allocate at least 40% of its tickets for candidates under the age of 35 in the forthcoming civic elections. Multiple municipal bodies across the State, including Mumbai, are scheduled to hold their long-pending elections before January 31 next year.

Speaking at a youth interaction event, Fadnavis stressed the need for younger leadership and addressed concerns over criminal backgrounds among candidates. He noted that 216 candidates in the previous Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections had criminal cases, adding that democratic institutions mirror society, even as they influence it. “There may be some who are not ideal, but branding everyone corrupt is unfair,” he remarked.

Highlighting the performance of the Union government, Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, arguing that India’s strong economic growth counters claims of institutional decay. He reiterated that no corruption allegations have marred Modi’s 11 years in office, and asserted that his government has consistently taken action whenever wrongdoing surfaced.

Fadnavis emphasized that democratic participation is crucial for meaningful change. He argued that widespread corruption between 2009 and 2014 led voters to choose Modi, resulting in a transformative shift. Addressing questions on criminal charges filed during protests, he explained that the law treats all offences equally, without differentiating between political agitation and other crimes.

Citing his own experience, he recalled that a 2016 report listed him as the Chief Minister with the highest number of police complaints—35 in total—followed by then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. None of these cases, he clarified, involved moral misconduct and were tied to public-interest movements. He further noted that many individuals with criminal cases are activists, observing that while a portion may be culpable, many were simply advocating for people’s rights.