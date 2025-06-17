Fake VVIP Quota Ticket Scam: Rs 4 Lakh Found in Bank Account of Accused Waiter

A fresh twist has emerged in the fake VVIP quota ticket scam in Central Railway, where forged letterheads and signatures of senior officials were allegedly used to confirm train tickets. The Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case, has discovered ₹4 lakh in the bank account of the accused, identified as Ravindra Sahu, who worked as a waiter in the railway canteen.

According to officials, Sahu had opened the account in a private bank and was using it to deposit money collected through fraudulent ticket bookings. The GRP has now frozen the account and is tracing the source of the transactions to determine from which accounts the money was transferred.

What has shocked the investigators is the fact that Sahu, a low-paid employee, managed to execute such a scam allegedly using fake letterheads and official stamps of high-ranking railway officers. His role, sources claim, went beyond mere forgery, pointing to a larger network within the railway system.

Investigations have further revealed that Sahu had the backing of certain employees from the emergency quota section of the railway. Based on this suspicion, Central Railway has also initiated an internal probe to identify how such irregularities in ticket confirmations were being executed and who within the system was involved.

The GRP has already recorded the statement of the head of the sleeper ticket department. In addition, statements are being taken from the senior officials whose forged signatures and letterheads were misused.

Railway sources believe that the case could lead to more major revelations in the coming days. While Sahu appears to be the face of the scam, officials are now probing the possibility of a deeper, well-coordinated internal network facilitating the racket.