Fire breaks out at Chitra Cinema Hall in Mumbai's Dadar, Area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 28, 2024 06:58 PM2024-07-28T18:58:31+5:302024-07-28T18:59:47+5:30
A fire broke out at Chitra Cinema Hall located in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Sunday. Fire brigade officials reached the spot as soon as the fire was reported.
"No injury reported in this fire incident so far. The fire broke out in the canteen of the cinema hall. It is confined to the electric Oven, food items, electric installation and wiring. People were evacuated by MFB from the theatre for safety reasons," said BMC