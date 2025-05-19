Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Entrance, In Churchgate, No Injuries Reported

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 19, 2025 15:45 IST2025-05-19T15:43:32+5:302025-05-19T15:45:06+5:30

A minor fire broke out near the entrance gate of Vidhan Bhavan in Churchgate on Monday afternoon, reportedly due ...

Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Entrance, In Churchgate, No Injuries Reported | Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Entrance, In Churchgate, No Injuries Reported

Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Entrance, In Churchgate, No Injuries Reported

A minor fire broke out near the entrance gate of Vidhan Bhavan in Churchgate on Monday afternoon, reportedly due to a short circuit in a scanning machine. The incident was reported at approximately 3:00 PM. The emergency services acted quickly and went to control the fire. The Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a scanning machine. “The blaze has been brought under control. Fire brigade vehicles are en route as a precaution. It was not a big fire,” Narwekar said.

Emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police, were immediately mobilized to the scene. No injuries have been reported. The incident occurred at the main gate of Vidhan Bhavan, and though the fire was relatively small, it raised concerns due to the sensitive nature of the location.

Leaders across party lines responded swiftly. Aditya Thackeray, MLA from the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, visited the site to inspect the situation. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also arrived shortly after to review the aftermath.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to confirm the cause and assess preventive safety measures within the legislative complex.

Open in app
Tags :Vidhan BhavanFire AccidentFire NewsMumbai NewsMaharashtra NewsAaditya ThackerayRahul NarwekarVijay WadettiwarShiv Sena UBT