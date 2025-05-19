Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai Vidhan Bhavan Entrance, In Churchgate, No Injuries Reported

A minor fire broke out near the entrance gate of Vidhan Bhavan in Churchgate on Monday afternoon, reportedly due to a short circuit in a scanning machine. The incident was reported at approximately 3:00 PM. The emergency services acted quickly and went to control the fire. The Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, said the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in a scanning machine. “The blaze has been brought under control. Fire brigade vehicles are en route as a precaution. It was not a big fire,” Narwekar said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire breaks out at the entrance of Mumbai’s Vidhan Bhavan, likely from a short-circuit, igniting the security-check room. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze; no injuries reported. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/3A6tC2EDRC — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2025

Emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and local police, were immediately mobilized to the scene. No injuries have been reported. The incident occurred at the main gate of Vidhan Bhavan, and though the fire was relatively small, it raised concerns due to the sensitive nature of the location.

Leaders across party lines responded swiftly. Aditya Thackeray, MLA from the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, visited the site to inspect the situation. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also arrived shortly after to review the aftermath.

Authorities are conducting further investigations to confirm the cause and assess preventive safety measures within the legislative complex.