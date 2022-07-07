Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 10:26 AM 2022-07-07T10:26:47+5:30 2022-07-07T10:26:58+5:30
Fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning. The incident is reported to be taken place at Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. However, according to the official no causality has been reported. Meanwhile, eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site. Further details are still yet to verify.