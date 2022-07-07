Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 7, 2022 10:26 AM 2022-07-07T10:26:47+5:30 2022-07-07T10:26:58+5:30

Fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning. The incident is reported to ...

Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket | Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket

Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket

Next

Fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning. The incident is reported to be taken place at Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. However, according to the official no causality has been reported. Meanwhile, eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site. Further details are still yet to verify. 

Open in app
Tags : mumbai