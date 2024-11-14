Fire Breaks Out on 7th Floor of Mhada Colony Building in Chembur; Elderly Person Injured

A fire erupted on the 7th floor of a Mhada Colony building in Chembur, Mumbai, last night, causing panic among residents. Fire brigade teams quickly responded to the emergency, with five fire engines arriving on the scene. The teams worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control, preventing further damage.

During the incident, an elderly person was injured and has been admitted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, as reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. Fortunately, no other casualties were reported, and the situation was contained before it could escalate further.