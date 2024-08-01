First Ever Monsoon Shelters for Stray Animals Launched in Mumbai by Adv. Ashish Shelar and Rahul Kanal from I Love Mumbai Foundation

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at safeguarding Mumbai’s stray animals during the monsoon season, Adv. Ashish Shelar, MLA of Bandra West, in collaboration with Rahul Kanal of the I Love Mumbai Foundation, has unveiled the city’s first Monsoon shelters. These shelters are strategically positioned across Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz to provide refuge to the city’s beloved four-legged companions from the harsh elements of the monsoon. Adv. Ashish Shelar, renowned for his proactive approach to animal welfare, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the need to protect vulnerable stray animals during Mumbai’s notoriously heavy monsoons. He highlighted the shelters’ role in providing a safe haven where these animals can find respite from torrential rains and inclement weather conditions.

Rahul Kanal, representing the I Love Mumbai Foundation, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the foundation’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Mumbai’s strays. The initiative reflects their broader mission to foster compassion and care for animals across the city. Each Monsoon shelter is designed to accommodate multiple animals comfortably, featuring robust construction to withstand the seasonal downpours characteristic of Mumbai. These shelters are strategically located in areas known for their significant stray populations, ensuring accessibility and immediate relief for animals in need. Local residents and animal welfare activists have lauded the initiative as a much-needed step forward in Mumbai’s approach to animal welfare.

Many have expressed optimism that the Monsoon shelters will reduce instances of animal distress during the monsoon, thereby promoting a more humane environment for the city’s animal inhabitants. Plans are already underway to expand the initiative beyond the initial launch areas, with hopes to cover more neighborhoods and districts across Mumbai in the coming years. This pioneering effort sets a precedent for other cities grappling with similar challenges, showcasing the potential for community-driven solutions to improve the lives of both humans and animals alike. As Mumbai prepares for the onset of the monsoon, the introduction of Monsoon shelters stands as a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in addressing pressing societal issues, ensuring that no creature, big or small, is left behind during nature’s trials.