First patient with covid variant XE reported from Mumbai



India's first case of coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday informed that, "Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID-19".

The patients detected with new variants have not shown any severe symptoms so far.