First patient with covid variant XE reported from Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 6, 2022 05:40 PM2022-04-06T17:40:57+5:302022-04-06T17:42:01+5:30
India's first case of coronavirus variant XE was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday informed that, "Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID-19".
The patients detected with new variants have not shown any severe symptoms so far.
Maharashtra | Results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron. One patient affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of COVID19: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022