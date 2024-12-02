Fishing Boat Collides With Indian Navy Submarine in Arabian Sea Near Goa; Two Fishermen Dead

A tragic collision between an Indian Navy submarine and a fishing boat in the Arabian Sea resulted in the death of two fishermen. The incident, which occurred near Goa during nighttime, also caused damages worth crores to the Navy's submarine. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the captain of the fishing boat at the Yellow Gate Police Station in Mumbai.

The deceased fishermen's bodies have been sent to JJ Hospital for identification.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on Sunday, the Indian Navy’s submarine INS Karanj was navigating at periscope depth on November 21 around 7:15 PM, moving southeast at a speed of 6 knots near the Goa coastline. The submarine’s crew noticed a stationary fishing boat with dim lights approximately 2–3 kilometers away. However, the boat was not transmitting on the Automatic Identification System (AIS), making it difficult to track its speed, location, and direction.

Commander Kamal Preet Singh, the executive officer of INS Karanj, explained in the FIR that the submarine detected the fishing boat, identified as FV Marthoma, using its sonar system. Sonar systems detect objects using sound energy both above and below water. Singh stated that despite efforts to avoid the collision by altering the submarine’s speed and direction, the fishing boat unexpectedly increased its speed and collided with the submarine.

Rescue Operations

Following the collision, the fishing boat capsized. Commander Arunabh of the submarine immediately alerted Naval Headquarters via satellite communication and initiated rescue operations. The submarine’s crew, despite challenging conditions caused by slippery surfaces due to oil and diesel leaks, managed to rescue five fishermen. Another six fishermen swam to a nearby fishing boat, which later transferred them to a Navy vessel assisting in the rescue mission.

Unfortunately, two fishermen were reported missing, and their bodies were recovered during a subsequent search.

Damage and Legal Action

The collision caused significant damage to the submarine, with an estimated repair cost of ₹10 crore. It impacted critical parts of the submarine, including the radar, communication systems, and periscope.

The FIR alleges that the captain of the fishing boat operated the vessel negligently, ignoring visible parts of the submarine above water. His actions not only led to the collision but also resulted in the deaths of two crew members and injuries to 11 others.

A case has been registered at Yellow Gate Police Station, and further investigations are underway.