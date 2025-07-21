Flight Attendant Raped by Colleague in Mira Road; Cops Arrest Accused at Mumbai Airport

A staff member of a London-based airline was taken into custody at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Hong Kong. He stands accused of raping a 23-year-old air hostess. The assault allegedly occurred after a long international flight, when the accused reportedly invited the woman to a party at Mira Road. During the gathering, he coerced her into consuming large amounts of alcohol. Once she became severely intoxicated, the man allegedly took her to his residence and sexually assaulted her. Authorities were alerted after the woman, struggling emotionally, finally approached the police.

According to police sources, the survivor was repeatedly threatened by the accused, who tried to deter her from filing a complaint by warning her of dire consequences. Despite her mental distress, she continued working and participated in another overseas flight duty. Upon returning to Mumbai, she reported the matter to the Navghar police station. Both individuals work for the same airline and had initially interacted on a previous flight assignment. The authorities stated that the trauma affected her deeply, and the accused tried to intimidate her into silence, delaying her decision to come forward with the complaint.

After the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged, the suspect swiftly made arrangements to flee the country. He had secured a job with an airline company based in Hong Kong and obtained a valid visa. Realizing his intention to escape, the Navghar police acted quickly by coordinating with the airport’s vigilance team and the Sahar police. This led to the man’s arrest before he could board his flight. Police confirmed that charges have been filed under Sections 64 (rape), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Senior police inspector Dheeraj Koli of the Navghar police station confirmed the ongoing investigation, which is currently being led by Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Lokhandemali. The officer emphasized the importance of swift coordination between police departments and airport authorities, which helped in successfully detaining the accused before he could escape legal action. Investigators are now gathering further evidence and recording statements to build a strong case. Meanwhile, the airline is expected to conduct an internal review, given that both the accused and the survivor are employees. The case has sparked concern over the safety of flight crew members post-duty hours.