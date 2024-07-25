Flight Operations in Mumbai Disrupted Due to Heavy Rainfall; Air India Provides Refunds to Passengers

Flight operations in Mumbai were disrupted Thursday due to incessant rains pounding the city and suburbs. The heavy downpour led to several flight cancellations and diversions. Mumbai City and suburbs experienced significant rainfall on Thursday and Wednesday. Some areas, like Mulund, recorded over 200 mm of rain in the 24 hours before 8 a.m. Thursday.

#ImportantUpdate: Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 25th July 2024.



In response to the flight disruptions, Air India announced it would provide full refunds or allow one-time complimentary rescheduling for flight bookings confirmed for Thursday. The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and provided a link for updates. "Heavy rains in Mumbai are impacting flight operations, resulting in cancellations and diversions of some flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on July 25, 2024," the airline posted on X.

Amid the grim situation, there was good news for Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Thursday that four lakes that supply water to Mumbai were overflowing. The BMC has withdrawn water cut which was imposed on June 5. The corporation said that the water cut will be withdrawn on July 29.

