Flights at Mumbai International Airport Stranded As Online Check-In Services Are Down Due to Microsoft Windows Outage (Watch Video)

Technical issues with Microsoft's cloud services have caused widespread disruptions for airlines globally. At Mumbai's Andheri International Airport, flights are grounded and online check-in services are unavailable, leading to significant passenger frustration. The disruption has also affected airports in Goa, Delhi, Berlin, and Sydney, with travelers experiencing major inconveniences.

The outage, which occurred earlier today, caused widespread disruption, including grounded flights, halted operations at banks and stock exchanges, and issues with payment systems and emergency services. Microsoft acknowledged the problem on social media after approximately six hours of reported issues, stating that progress is being made in restoring service and that several Microsoft services are coming back online.

