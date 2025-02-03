Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Visits Mumbai, Plays Cricket at Iconic Parsee Gymkhana

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket. "No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X. "Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Sunak told reporters.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman. It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887. Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are currently visiting India from the UK, where they are based. They were earlier spotted at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where Akshata shared the stage with her mother Sudha Murty.

Narayana Murthy and Rishi Sunak were photographed dressed formally in blazers and shirts at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday, during the India vs England T201. The 44-year-old also shared a couple of words with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, the skippers of the respective sides ahead of the game. Taking to X, Rishi Sunak said that it was a tough day for England, but congratulated Team India for their massive win in the final T20I. He also had a special mention to his father-in-law, along with whom he watched the match.



