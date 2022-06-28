Four-storey building collapsed at Kurla in Mumbai, 7 people were rescued

A four-storey building has collapsed in the Kurla area of ​​Mumbai, causing a major accident. A four-storey building called Naik Nagar Society near Kurla bus depot collapsed around midnight yesterday. An entire wing of the building collapsed, causing an uproar. A contingent of fire brigade and NDRF personnel rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was carried out overnight by NDRF personnel. Seven people were recused by the building safely. No death toll has been reported so far. However, it is suspected that another 20 to 25 people are trapped under the pile.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. Local police, municipal officials, NDRF squad and fire brigade personnel were present at the spot.