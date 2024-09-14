Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Minister and BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Saturday. He was accompanied by BJP’s Mumbai unit President Ashish Shelar, former MLC Pravin Darekar, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

VIDEO | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda (@JPNadda) offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.#GaneshFestival2024#GaneshPujapic.twitter.com/Aj483HEeRL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2024

During the Darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai, Maharashtra. https://t.co/osjvAn9uWE — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2024

Later, he visited Chinchpokli ka Chintamani in Mumbai to seek blessings.

During the Darshan at Chinchpokli ka Chintamani in Mumbai,Maharashtra. https://t.co/MV6XKuoIpT — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, Nadda performed Ganesh puja at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in south Mumbai as part of the ongoing Ganpati festival.

आज महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री एकनाथ शिंदे जी यांच्या मुंबईतील निवासस्थानी श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन घेतले व श्रीगणेशाची पूजा केली.



विघ्नहर्ताकडे प्रत्येकाच्या उत्कर्ष व्हावा ही मनोकामना करतो.



जय श्री गणेश ! pic.twitter.com/EG7J0ffxJk — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav attend Ganesh Utsav at 'Varsha', the residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/1o0YYyaEx4 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

He also visited the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to perform puja.

आज महाराष्ट्रातील प्रवासादरम्यान उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या मुंबईतील निवासस्थानी श्री गणेशाचे दर्शन व पूजा केली.



विघ्नहर्ता सर्वांच्या मनोकामना पूर्ण करो अशी मी प्रार्थना करतो.



जय श्री गणेश ! pic.twitter.com/sOzKxqFDwA — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda along with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupendra Yadav attend Ganesh Utsav at 'Sagar', the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.



(Source: Deputy CM's Office) pic.twitter.com/dK3pVhxR38 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Nadda's Mumbai visit is considered significant in the context of the upcoming state assembly elections, and there is speculation about possible meetings with BJP leaders during his stay.

The state is likely to go to the polls for the 288-member legislative assembly later this year, as the tenure of the current government ends in 2024. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the election dates.

The upcoming elections will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).