Ganeshotsav 2024: BMC Warns of Stingray and Jellyfish Bites During Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai’s civic body has issued a warning to the public to be vigilant about stingray and jellyfish bites during the Ganesh festival idol immersions. The 10-day celebration, which involves the immersion of numerous large idols in the Arabian Sea, begins today.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release stated that harmful fish potentially dangerous to Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in significant numbers in ‘trial netting’ conducted by the Maharashtra government’s Fisheries Department. The netting, carried out off the coast at Girgaon and Dadar, revealed the presence of various fish species, including Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jellyfish, Ghoda Masa, and Chhote Ravas, along with jellyfish and stingrays.

The BMC release advised citizens to exercise caution during Ganapati immersions. While immersions occur regularly throughout the 10-day festival, the largest, including those of major ‘sarvajanik’ idols, are scheduled for September 17.

“Citizens should preferably carry out immersion of idols through lifeguards and other civic machinery deployed at Chowpatties or beaches. They must wear proper clothes, use gumboots to avoid fish bites, and strictly follow instructions given by the administration through public announcement systems at sea-fronts,” the release said.

“A stingray bite can cause a burning sensation on the skin, whereas the jellyfish bite causes itching. Hence, it is advised not to rub the fish bite injury as it might aggravate it. In case of being bitten, citizens must visit the nearest primary medical centre or hospital for first aid. Medical rooms have been readied at every beach in the city.” it added.