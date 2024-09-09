Ganeshotsav 2024: Thousands of Devotees Flock to Lalbaugcha Raja for Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Video)

A massive crowd of devotees gathers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's renowned Ganesh idol, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The iconic idol, hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, serves as a major attraction during the vibrant festival, with thousands of worshippers flocking to seek blessings from the revered deity.

Watch:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A large number of devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's most famous lord Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.#GaneshChaturthi2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/q6A2rQq6zh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2024

The first look of this year's Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on September 5, marking the beginning of one of Mumbai's most eagerly awaited festivals. The grand reveal sets the stage for the vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, has a rich history dating back to 1934 when it was first established at Putlabai Chawl, becoming a popular place of worship.

The idol and its celebrations have been managed by the Kambli family, custodians of this revered image for over 80 years. Beyond Mumbai, devotees also offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at the Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Raja Mandir in Rajkot, further highlighting the widespread devotion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

