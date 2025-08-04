Ganeshotsav 2025 Celebration in Mumbai: 5 Booked For Flying Drones Without Permission During Ganpati Procession

The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against five youths for flying drones without permission during a Ganpati arrival procession on Sunday. The incident occurred near Rejoice Hotel, where three drones were spotted flying in the sky.

Police Sub-Inspector Dhananjay Vyavahare promptly seized the drones in the presence of official witnesses. During investigation, it was found that five young men were operating the drones. The accused have been identified as Dipesh Jayant Rathod (29), Jay Manish Rathod (31), Omkar Umesh Tatkare (19), Sanjog Santosh Koliste (21), and Yash Deepak Kadam (25). All five were detained and later served legal notices.

During interrogation, the youths admitted to using the drones for filming the Ganeshotsav procession but failed to produce any official permission for the activity. According to a circular issued by the Mumbai Police Commissioner on July 3, the use of drones, paragliders, microlight aircraft, and air balloons is strictly prohibited.

The police seized three drones and have launched further investigation. A case has been registered against the five under BNS Section 223. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate such regulations.