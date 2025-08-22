Ganeshotsav 2025: Girgaon Ganpati Heritage Walk To Give Glimpse of Mumbai’s History, Traditions

A prominent heritage walk operator here has announced special theme-based walks focused on the Ganesh festival beginning next week, offering a peek into the metropolis's history and traditions. The Ganesh festival, celebrated with fervour across Maharashtra, will start on August 27. A statement from Khaki Tours said Mumbai's rich cultural heritage is its vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The heritage walk will be held between August 27 and September 5.

The first Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav or public celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai took place in Girgaon in South Mumbai. At Rs 999 per person, the participants will get closer look at the traditions, practices and celebrations of Mumbai's earliest Ganesh mandals.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: How Many Days Is It Auspicious to Keep Ganpati Idol? Know the Importance of Each Day.

In a duration of 2 hours, the walk covers distance of 1.5 km. Six to eight Ganesh mandals in Girgaon will be covered during the heritage walk, including the oldest Sarvajanik Ganpati at Kashavji Naik Chawl.