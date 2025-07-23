Ganeshotsav 2025: Govt Affidavit to Bombay HC Confirms Large Idols Of Sarvajanik Mandal to Be Immersed in Sea

Ganeshotsav is one of the most celebrated festival in Maharashtra and during the impression of idol it is mostly done in lakes or sea. Mumbai city sees lots of Ganesh Pandals and every one immersed their idol in sea. To maintain balance of the environment, household Ganesh idols of a certain height will be immersed in an artificial lake, while large idols of public Ganeshotsav Mandal will be immersed in the traditional sea, and necessary measures will be taken regarding the environment, the government has submitted an affidavit to the Bombay High Court. This will pave the way for immersing large Ganesh idols in the sea.

Earlier their was ban on Ganesh idol made by Pop, which threatened the livelihood, following which Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar requested a study from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission. A study group, led by Dr. Anil Kakodkar, examined POP's environmental impact and submitted recommendations to the government. Following the Central Environment Department's presentation of the report in court, the ban was lifted. The state government was then directed to file an affidavit regarding the immersion. The government, taking the advice of Dr. Kakodkar's committee, submitted an affidavit to the Bombay High Court after studying the immersion of large idols. The hearing was held before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne. The state's Advocate General Birendra Saraf presented the state government's policy.

Meanwhile, the government has taken a stand that the immersion of large and prestigious Ganesh idols in the sea in Mumbai will be done while respecting the tradition. Keeping in mind the ecological balance, the arrangement of artificial lakes for the immersion of the maximum number of domestic and small idols of limited height will remain as before. Mumbai's public Ganeshotsav has a long tradition of more than a hundred years and the entire tradition of the festival and Ganesh idol immersion will remain intact without disturbing it. The government has taken a stand that some measures will be taken while being aware of the environment. The court has heard this stand. The matter will be heard again on Thursday.