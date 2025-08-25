Ganeshotsav 2025: Massive Crowd Management Plan and Citywide Traffic Diversions Announced, Check Details Here

Mumbai Police on Monday unveiled an extensive security and crowd management plan for the Ganesh festival 2025, confirming that over 17,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city for the 10-day celebrations. The festival, scheduled from August 27 to September 6, will witness lakhs of devotees thronging prominent Ganesh pandals decorated with elaborate themes, cultural programs, and social activities. To ensure smooth conduct of festivities, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, along with senior officers, has prepared a large-scale deployment plan to maintain law and order across the city and provide citizens with a safe environment during the celebrations.

Officials detailed that as part of this security initiative, the deployment will include 36 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 2,637 police officers, and over 14,430 constables, all working in shifts to cover every aspect of crowd movement and traffic. Along with the police, support from additional forces such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Units, Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads, and Home Guards will also strengthen the arrangements. These teams will remain vigilant in sensitive areas throughout the city.

Security measures will be especially concentrated at major immersion points, including Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Dadar, Versova, Marve, and Powai Lake, where large numbers of devotees are expected during idol processions. Authorities have also identified routes likely to face heavy traffic due to processions and have planned necessary interventions to avoid congestion. A senior police officer said that special arrangements would be in place for immersion days, with increased deployment at beaches and other seafronts to maintain safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the crowded ceremonies.

Apart from security deployment, the Mumbai Police has also issued traffic guidelines to ensure smooth movement across the city during Ganeshotsav. A traffic advisory released on Saturday stated that diversions and restrictions will be implemented in central, south, eastern, and western suburbs to avoid major gridlocks. The advisory also highlighted cooperation with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which issued special instructions regarding old and weak road over bridges (ROBs). Citizens have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines, as violation of these rules may result in severe risks to both devotees and commuters.

The BMC’s advisory regarding road over bridges has outlined specific rules to safeguard devotees during large-scale processions. As per the guidelines, no more than 100 people should cross any ROB at one time, and processions will not be allowed to halt on bridges. Furthermore, the use of loudspeakers and dancing on these structures will be prohibited to avoid accidents. Police have urged Ganesh mandals and devotees to cooperate with these arrangements to ensure safety. The administration has emphasized that these restrictions are necessary to avoid mishaps during the massive public gatherings expected in the city.

Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious or unattended objects during the festival. People have been requested to cooperate with police officials at crowded locations and to celebrate Ganeshotsav responsibly. The department stressed the importance of discipline and civic sense while enjoying the festivities. For any emergency, citizens can reach out through helpline numbers 100 or 112. Officials reiterated that the collective aim is to celebrate the festival with joy while ensuring peace, security, and smooth management of the city’s biggest cultural event of the year.