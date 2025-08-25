Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC to Operate 275 Festive Buses to Mumbai and Konkan To Ease Passenger Rush

To facilitate travel during the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Beed division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 275 special buses from eight depots to Mumbai and Konkan. The move aims to ease the heavy rush of passengers heading home for the festive season. MSRTC officials said that in addition to the regular daily services, these special buses will cater to the festive demand. Bookings have already opened, and officials expect a strong response from passengers.

Out of the 510 special buses deployed across the region, the Beed division will operate 275 buses, nearly 45 percent of the total. These buses will connect different Konkan routes. Authorities assured that despite the additional services, local passenger operations will continue without disruption. Strict monitoring has been arranged at depots, with priority given to Konkan routes, which record the highest footfall during Ganeshotsav.

Schedule and Frequency

The special services will run between August 23 and September 23, with around 25 buses departing daily from the Beed division to Mumbai and Konkan. The arrangement will remain in place throughout the festive season to handle passenger traffic.

Depot-wise Allocation

Beed: 40 buses

Dharur: 25 buses

Majalgaon: 30 buses

Parli Vaijnath: 35 buses

Gevrai: 33 buses

Ambejogai: 34 buses

Ashti: 34 buses

Patoda: 44 buses