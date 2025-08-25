Ganeshotsav 2025: Virat Darshan of GSB Seva Mandal’s MahaGanapati on August 25, Idol to Shine With 69 Kg of Gold and 336 Kg of Silver

Mumbai is gearing up for the upcoming Ganeshotsav. The 10-day festival begins on August 27. The GSB Seva Mandal’s MahaGanapati is known as India's Richest Lord Ganesha Idol at King's Circle, Mumbai. In the official statement released by them, it was mentioned that the idol of Ganesha will be decorated with 66+ kgs of Gold Ornaments, 325+ kgs of Silver, and other precious items, which are usually donated by the Devotees / sevadars. This year, GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating the 71st year of Lord MahaGanapati’s arrival, with the grand Virat Darshan (first look unveiling) scheduled for 25th August 2025. The Ganeshotsav celebrations will take place from 27th August to 31st August 2025. The devotees can watch the live event on YouTube. (Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-zlWldbNgs) The main event will begin at 8 PM.

For the upcoming Ganeshotsav, GSB Seva Mandal has obtained an insurance coverage of ₹474.46 crore. The coverage exceeds the ₹400 crore policy from last year, mostly due to the inclusion of additional priests and volunteers in the program and the growing value of the gold and silver jewellery used to adorn the god. New India Assurance has issued a comprehensive all-risk insurance policy that offers protection against a variety of dangers during the five-day festivities, including fire, earthquakes, accidents, valuable ornaments, and public liability.

Amit Pai, chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, said, “The Ganesh idol is adorned with more than 69 kg of gold ornaments, over 336 kg of silver, and other precious items donated by devotees.”