Ganeshotsav in Mumbai 2025: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Andhericha Raja, Famous Ganpati Pandals You Can’t Miss

Just one day left for Ganesh Chaturthi, on August 27 2025 people will do Ganesh Sthapana. This ten days festival is filled with joy, happiness and sweetness. Mumbai which is known as city is also known for its extravaganza ganesh pandals and festival. If you are in Mumbai these are some must visit pandals in Mumbai.

Lalbaugcha raja: Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and most famous Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, attracting visitors from all over in hopes of seeing the iconic Ganpati idol. Every year, millions of devotees gather here for darshan, and in 2025, the celebrations will run from August 27 to September 6.The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

Mumbaicha Raja, located a short walk from Lalbaugcha Raja in Ganesh Galli, is celebrated for its imaginative themes, ranging from temple models to mythological depictions. Despite its proximity to the more famous Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja consistently impresses with its creative designs and intimate setting.

Andhericha Raja, one of Mumbai's longest-running Ganesh Chaturthi pandals, distinguishes itself by extending celebrations for 10 days and emphasizing traditional rituals. While its idol may not be as large as others, the devotional atmosphere makes it a worthwhile experience.

G.S.B. Seva Mandal King's Circle, known as the "Richest Ganesha" in Mumbai, is renowned for its opulent gold and silver decorations. The idol is adorned with lavish gold ornaments, and the pandal maintains strict religious observances, featuring pujas and bhajans that enhance the spiritual experience.

Khetwadi Ganraj is famous for its colossal and intricately designed Ganesha idols, some reaching 40 feet in height. It has received numerous awards for its exquisite idols and themes, offering devotees fresh and surprising presentations each year, from mythological narratives to replicas of famous landmarks.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai's oldest Ganesh pandal, is celebrated for its simplicity and traditional festivities. Its idol, though smaller than others, is considered divine, drawing people from across the city for blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi.