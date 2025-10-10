Gangster DK Rao Held by Mumbai Crime Branch in ₹1.25 Crore Extortion Case

In a major crackdown on the city’s underworld network, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested notorious gangster Ravindra Mallesh Bora alias DK Rao (53) in connection with a sensational ₹1.25 crore extortion case.

Rao, a close associate of gangster Chhota Rajan and a long-time rival of Dawood Ibrahim, has over 41 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of extortion, robbery, and murder.

According to Crime Branch officials, the latest case was filed following a complaint that Rao and his associates — identified as Anil Singh and small-time builder Mimit Bhuta — threatened a businessman who demanded the return of ₹1.25 crore he had invested in Bhuta’s real estate project.

Investigators said the builder had allegedly collected money from multiple investors but failed to complete the project. When investors sought refunds, Bhuta purportedly enlisted Rao’s help to intimidate and silence them.

The Crime Branch has registered a case under sections of extortion and criminal intimidation against Rao and his aides, including Anil Parerao.

This is not Rao’s first brush with the law this year. In January 2025, he was arrested for allegedly threatening an Andheri-based hotel owner to sell his property at a throwaway price and issuing death threats. He was released on bail in April.

A resident of Dharavi, Rao began his criminal career with petty thefts in the early 1990s before joining Chhota Rajan’s gang, where he became a key player in Mumbai’s extortion racket. Over the years, he built his own network while maintaining close ties with Rajan.

Sources said Rao was arrested while attending a hearing at the Sessions Court in connection with another case. He will be produced before the court on Saturday, where police are expected to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation.

Officials described the arrest as a major blow to the remnants of Mumbai’s underworld, which continues to operate through extortion and intimidation rackets.