Ganja Trafficking Busted at Mumbai Metro Station; Two Youths Arrested

A serious case of ganja trafficking came to light during a routine security check at a Mumbai Metro station located along the Western Express Highway. Alertness shown by the Mumbai Metro security staff led to the apprehension of two youths, who were later handed over to the police.

The accused were found in possession of approximately 1.069 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 21,000. The Andheri Police have identified the arrested persons as Sonu Phulsing Yadav (21) and Devansh Satish Gunjal (20).

According to police officials, the incident occurred on December 21, 2025, at around 5.45 pm. Security guard Rahul Rajaram Vishwakarma (29) was on duty at the baggage scanner on the Ghatkopar side of the Western Express Highway Metro Station when the two youths arrived with a bag for security screening.

During scanning, a suspicious object was detected in the bag, prompting security personnel to question the duo. Upon interrogation, the youths admitted that the bag contained ganja, a prohibited narcotic substance. Metro security officer Ashok Jadhav was immediately informed, following which the accused were brought to Andheri Police Station.

A thorough search led to the seizure of 32 packets filled with ganja. The police have registered a case against both accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegal possession, transportation, and intent to sell narcotic substances. Further investigation is underway.