Mumbai: Just 15 days left for most awaited festival of the year 'Ganesh Mohotsav'. In Maharashtra specially in Mumbai this festival is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm. On Sunday Mumbaikar's witness the Ganesh Agaman sohala on Sunday August 10 as many pandal's brought Ganesh idols. Amongst all Ganesh Murti what clicked everyone was the unique idol of Parel cha Maharaja.

This year Parel cha Maharaja is celebrating its 82nd year and this year organisers has decide to go against the gravity as they have made balancing murti. The idol depict that the god has arrived to kill Asur. The creator of this unique idol is Arun Datte who is one of the famous Murtikar in Mumbai. In video we can see that Arun has managed to balance Ganesh idol in air with sword, sudarshan chakra and axe and he is killed the Aasur (villains). After the grand agaman sohala the video of this balancing ganesh idol is going viral on social media and netizens are shocked in a good way to see this unique idol.

Not only the balancing style the ornaments that Ganesh idol is wearing is being praised by the netizens. According to sources the daimond work on the idol is made by Daimond Imitation Work - Rajdeep RK Art's. Other than Parel Cha Maharaja other, Mumbaikars witness the arrival of Mumbai cha Samrat, Chandanwadi, Ganpati and many more.

Now every other devotee is waiting for the arrival of 'Parel Cha Raja', famously known as Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani which will be held on August 17, 2025, from Kalagandha Arts in Parel, Mumbai. People are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the idol of the 105-year-old Ganpati pandal of Mumbai. The Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was established in 1920 by a group of 25 to 35 people.