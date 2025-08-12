Ganpati Aagman Sohala 2025 on August 17: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Umarkhadi cha Raj Complete list of Grand Arrival Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav

Few days left for arrival of our beloved lord Ganesh. This year Ganeshotsav begins on August 27 and households and Sarvajanik Ganesh pandal are preparing to welcome Ganpati idols. Ganeshotsav festival is celebrated across the country with lots of enthusiasm and devotion. In Maharashtra, specially in Mumbai Ganpati festival is celebrated in a grand manner with large and unique Ganpati idols. While some pandals make idols in their pandals, while others organises grand arrival ceremony of their Ganpati idol with Dhol and tasha.

Last Sunday August 9 many pandal brought their idol amongst them Parel Cha Maharaja stole the show with uniqe balancing murti made by Arun Datte. Now devotees are waiting arrival of more idols which are schedule for this Sunday (August 17). This list also include one of the most awaited pandal's murti which is Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani. Mumbaikars eagerly await the first glimpse of the 105-year-old Ganpati idol. Parelcha Raja, Girgaoncha Raja, and Khetwadicha Morya are also scheduled to arrive on this date.

List of Some Popular Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav 2025