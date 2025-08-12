Ganpati Aagman Sohala 2025 on August 17: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Umarkhadi cha Raj Complete list of Grand Arrival Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 12, 2025 18:13 IST2025-08-12T18:10:41+5:302025-08-12T18:13:29+5:30

Few days left for arrival of our beloved lord Ganesh. This year Ganeshotsav begins on August 27  and households and ...

Ganpati Aagman Sohala 2025 on August 17: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Umarkhadi cha Raj Complete list of Grand Arrival Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav | Ganpati Aagman Sohala 2025 on August 17: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Umarkhadi cha Raj Complete list of Grand Arrival Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav

Ganpati Aagman Sohala 2025 on August 17: Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani To Umarkhadi cha Raj Complete list of Grand Arrival Ganesh Idols for Ganeshotsav

Few days left for arrival of our beloved lord Ganesh. This year Ganeshotsav begins on August 27  and households and Sarvajanik Ganesh pandal are preparing to welcome Ganpati idols. Ganeshotsav festival is celebrated across the country with lots of enthusiasm and devotion. In Maharashtra, specially in Mumbai Ganpati festival is celebrated in a grand manner with large and unique Ganpati idols. While some pandals make idols in their pandals, while others organises grand arrival ceremony of their Ganpati idol with Dhol and tasha.

Last Sunday August 9 many pandal brought their idol amongst them Parel Cha Maharaja stole the show with uniqe balancing murti made by Arun Datte. Now devotees are waiting arrival of more idols which are schedule for this Sunday (August 17). This list also include one of the most awaited pandal's murti which is  Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani. Mumbaikars eagerly await the first glimpse of the 105-year-old Ganpati idol. Parelcha Raja, Girgaoncha Raja, and Khetwadicha Morya are also scheduled to arrive on this date.



List of Some Popular Ganesh Idols  for Ganeshotsav 2025

  1. Om Tandav Utsav Mandal 
  2. Umarkhadi Cha Raja
  3. Parel Cha Raja 
  4. Girgaon Cha Raja 
  5. Khetwadi Cha Morya 
  6. Mumbadevi Cha Ganraj
  7. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani
  8. PP Marg Cha Raja 
  9. Kamathipura Cha Raja 
  10. Grant Road Cha Mahaganpati 
  11. Khetwadi Cha Maharaja
  12. Reayroad Cha Maharaja
  13. Lower Parel Cha Ladka 
  14. Devipadya Cha Samrat 
  15. Kumbharwadya Cha Raja  

 

Open in app
Tags :Ganeshotsav 2025mumbaiParelChinchpokli Cha ChintamaniChinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala