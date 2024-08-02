Ganpati Festival 2024: BMC Issues Five-Year Permit for Ganeshotsav to Compliant Mandals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a new policy for Ganeshotsav, granting a one-time permission for five consecutive years, starting from this year's festival. This privilege will be extended solely to Ganpati Mandals that have adhered to regulations over the past decade. The Maharashtra government implemented this measure to promote a smooth and eco-friendly Ganeshotsav celebration throughout Mumbai.

A unique aspect of this year's Ganeshotsav is the five-year permission for public Ganeshotsav mandals within BMC jurisdiction. Mandals must renew the permission annually, obtaining necessary approvals from traffic and local police. Mandals on private premises must also secure no-objection certificates from property owners or societies and necessary police permissions.

Ganpati Mandals seeking the next five-year permission must submit a self-declaration stating compliance with all rules and confirming no complaints against them. Despite this, they will be required to take annual renewal permission.

Ganeshotsav, a key cultural event in Mumbai, will begin on September 7, 2024. BMC is making continuous efforts to make the festival more environmentally friendly. This year, BMC has planned various initiatives, including granting five-year permissions to well-performing Ganeshotsav mandals.

Single-Window Scheme

To facilitate easier permission acquisition, there will be a Single-Window Scheme for online applications. Applications received through this scheme will be scrutinized by ward offices. Necessary no-objection certificates from local police stations and traffic police will be obtained online, followed by granting permissions for pandals according to relevant regulations. Permissions for newly celebrating mandals will be limited to this year only.

Nominal Fees and Application Process

Following the orders of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, public Ganeshotsav mandals within the BMC area will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 100 for the 2024 festival. Public Ganeshotsav mandals can apply online for pandal erection. Starting from 10 AM on August 6, 2024, the Single-Window computerized application facility will be available on BMC's portal (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in).

Promoting Environmentally Friendly Celebrations

Deputy Commissioner (Zone 2) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator Prashant Sapkale has reiterated the appeal for public Ganeshotsav mandals to immerse Ganesh idols in artificial ponds created by BMC to celebrate an environmentally friendly festival. To support this, around 217 sculptors have requested free clay, with about 500 tons of free clay distributed so far. Deputy Commissioner Sapkale expressed confidence that the installation of Ganesh idols made from clay will increase significantly this year.

Sculptors and Permissions

BMC is giving special attention to celebrating Ganeshotsav 2024 in an environmentally friendly manner. Free clay and free space for pandal erection (on a first-come, first-served basis) have been provided to sculptors. Permissions granted to sculptors for Ganeshotsav will remain valid until Navratri. Additionally, a one-window scheme for sculptors has been implemented, with 1,237 sculptors having applied online for pandal permissions so far.

Coordination Committee

To ensure a smooth Ganeshotsav 2024, a coordination committee headed by Deputy Commissioner (Circle 2) Prashant Sapkale has been established. The committee includes Assistant Commissioner (G North) Ajitkumar Ambi, Assistant Commissioner (K East) Manish Valanju, and Assistant Commissioner (N) Gajanan Belhale.