Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 48% of Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Immersed in Artificial Ponds Across Mumbai

Devotees embraced eco-friendly practices during this year’s Ganpati celebrations, with approximately 48% of the idols being immersed in artificial ponds created by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 8, 2024. Over 62,000 one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai by midnight, according to the BMC. No untoward incidents were reported during the immersions.

As per BMC data, 62,569 idols were immersed on September 8 at 204 designated sites, including 69 natural and 135 artificial ponds.

Of the total idols, 30,177 were immersed in the artificial ponds. “Most of the idols immersed on the one-and-a-half-day were from households,” said a senior civic official. He further noted that 99% of the total idols—62,197—were household idols, with 29,923 immersed in artificial ponds.

In addition, 348 public mandal idols were immersed, of which 234 were placed in artificial ponds.

For Ganeshotsav preparations, the BMC has put several facilities in place, which will remain available until Anant Chaturdashi on September 17, 2024.

For smooth idol immersion, around 12,000 BMC officers and employees were deployed, supported by 71 control rooms and other essential services.

At Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty), the BMC’s D Ward provided various services for devotees. Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale shared that preparations had been ongoing for two months to facilitate the immersion of domestic and public Ganesh idols. “To prevent vehicles from getting stuck in the sand and ensure smooth immersion, 478 steel plates were laid on the beaches, and 43 German rafts were arranged for the immersion of smaller idols. For safety, 761 lifeguards and 48 motorboats were deployed. Additionally, 163 offering pots and 274 collection vehicles were arranged to collect garlands and flowers before immersion,” he said.

He also highlighted that 192 control rooms were set up to coordinate efforts across departments, with 66 observation towers for safety and 72 reception desks at various locations. The health department arranged 75 first-aid centers and 67 ambulances. With the help of BEST, 1,097 floodlights and 27 searchlights were installed for effective lighting. To enhance convenience for citizens, 127 portable toilets were set up. Fire brigade vehicles and trained personnel were also on standby for emergencies.

Information about artificial ponds is accessible via a QR code, allowing devotees to scan and view details and Google Maps links to eco-friendly immersion points across Mumbai.