Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Boat Capsizes During Andheri Cha Raja Immersion in Mumbai's Versova Beach (Watch Video)

A boat carrying the Andheri Cha Raja Ganesh idol and at least two dozen people capsized in the sea during immersion at Mumbai’s Versova beach on Sunday. There were no fatalities due to the quick rescue efforts by boats in the vicinity, but one person was left severely wounded during the accident. In a viral video on the internet, a boat carrying the people and Ganesha idol can be seen turning over into the sea.

Lord Ganesha Saved every one ... accident during visarjan of Andheri Cha Raja ganapati pic.twitter.com/6MRvDoW4GH — Avinash Dharmadhikari (@Copavinash) September 22, 2024

Many manage to swim to safety, but others grasp the statue and its pedestal to keep themselves from drowning as other boats swing into action to rescue people. Located in Andheri, Andhericha Raja was established in 1966 by a group of blue-collar workers. Unlike many other pandals, Andhericha Raja is renowned for maintaining a consistent theme each year, which adds to its distinctive appeal. The pandal has become a hotspot for Bollywood celebrities, making it a favorite among fans and adding a touch of glamour to the festive celebrations.

