Garba Dance at Mumbai Airport: Airline Staff Groove On Navratri Songs At CSMIA; Video Goes Viral!

The Mumbai airpot staff took part in a spontaneous Navratri garba dance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amidst the ongoing Navratri season.A video of the impromptu celebration was shared on social media by industrialist Harsh Goenka, who praised the unique spirit of the moment. “At Mumbai Airport—passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat. No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India,” Goenka wrote while posting the clip on X. The video showed uniformed staff clapping, dancing, and joining hands with passengers.

The post quickly went viral, drawing appreciation from netizens who lauded the airport staff for bringing festive cheer to a space usually associated with the rush of travel.Earlier, a video went viral showing passengers at Bengaluru airport joining in an impromptu, fun-filed session of Garba. According to the caption, the airport staff had organised a performance inside the premises. But not to be left out, passengers joined in and had a moment to themselves. In the video, the gleeful passengers can be seen participating in the dance performance in perfect synchronisation. Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her divine nine avatars, is the celebration of good over evil. The nine-day festival honours a different form of Goddess Durga on each day. They symbolise unique virtues like strength, stability, devotion, and spiritual growth. This year, it began on September 22 and will conclude on October 2, with Vijayadashami or Dussehra.

Each day is devoted to one form of Maa Durga — Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Along with the rituals, every day is marked by a specific colour, each carrying its own spiritual meaning and blessings. The sequence of colours is determined by the weekday on which Navratri begins, making each year unique. Wearing these colours is believed to attract positive vibrations, blessings, and spiritual growth, connecting devotees with the divine energies of each goddess