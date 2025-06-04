Gateway of India–Radio Club Marina Project: E-Water Taxis to Reduce Travel Time; Check Details

Work has begun on the Rs 190 crore Gateway of India–Radio Club marina project, which aims to transform Mumbai's eastern waterfront. With the Maharashtra government announcing plans for water taxis, the development promises a game-changing commute to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport. It will take only 40 minutes to travel from South Mumbai to the Shri DB Patil International Airport in Ulwe.

The project will introduce computer-guided underwater hydrofoil boats, which lift the hull out of the water to minimise drag, creating the illusion of flying. These vessels consume significantly less energy than traditional high-speed ferries and can operate at speeds of 18–30 knots. With electric-powered taxis, the initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion, aligning with sustainable urban transport goals in the state.

The marina, which is scheduled for completion by 2027, will feature 150-car parking, large terminal waiting areas, a luggage handling system, an open-air amphitheatre, and e-golf carts for on-site transport.

Currently, 30–35 lakh passengers travel annually from jetties at the Gateway of India to destinations like Elephanta, Alibaug, and Navi Mumbai. To manage growing demand and better handle the expected 2.5 lakh+ annual passengers, the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has awarded contracts for the construction of marinas at the Gateway of India and Radio Club.