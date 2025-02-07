GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: Mumbai Reports First Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case; 64-Year-Old Woman in ICU

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. A 64-year-old woman has been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder. The patient, a resident of Andheri East, was hospitalized after experiencing fever and diarrhea. Her condition worsened with ascending paralysis. She is receiving treatment at a civic-run hospital. Further details about her condition are awaited.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. The disorder causes muscle weakness and loss of sensation in the arms and legs. Severe cases can lead to near-total paralysis. The condition is more common in adults and men, though people of all ages can be affected.

In Maharashtra’s Pune district, six deaths have been linked to suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The number of suspected cases has reached 173. Health officials have confirmed 140 patients with the disorder. One death has been officially attributed to GBS, while five remain under investigation.