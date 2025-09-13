Ghatkopar Accident: Car Hits Divider and Crashes Into Shops on LBS Road, Three Pedestrians Injured

A speeding car lost control on LBS Road in Ghatkopar on Saturday morning, crashing into the divider before ramming into a few roadside shops. The accident left three people, who were sleeping on the pavement, seriously injured. All of them are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Water Supply Department office. According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was being driven at high speed, suddenly veered to the opposite side and rammed into the steps of a shop. At that moment, three people were asleep on the footpath.

The impact left the trio grievously injured. Locals immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to Rajawadi Hospital, where they are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Eyewitnesses further claimed that the car was occupied by two young women and one young man, and all three appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Following the crash, Ghatkopar Police took the occupants of the car into custody. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.