Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Ex-Director and Contractor's Police Custody Extended Till June 21

The court has extended the police custody of Janhavi Marathe-Sonalkar, former director of Ego Media Private Limited, and the contractor who installed the billboard, Sagar Kumbhare, until June 21 in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding incident. Both were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 8 from a hotel in Goa.

On May 13, a tragic incident occurred at a petrol pump in Chedanagar, Ghatkopar, where a massive billboard collapsed, resulting in the death of 17 innocent people. The Crime Branch of the SIT is investigating the case. Apart from Marathe and Kumbhare, Bhavesh Bhide, director of Ego Media Private Limited, and Manoj Sanghvi have also been arrested for issuing fitness certificates without inspecting the hoarding structure. The court has remanded all of them into judicial custody.

Read Also | Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Ex-Director of Firm Reveals Major Details to Cops About Billboard That Killed 17 People

On June 8, the Crime Branch team arrested Marathe and Kumbhare from a hotel in Goa. The court had earlier sent them to police custody until June 15. As their custody period was ending, the Crime Branch requested an extension for further detailed investigation. Accepting this request, the court has extended their custody until June 21.