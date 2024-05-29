Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP ACP Shahaji Nikam Appears Before SIT To Record Statement

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded the statement of Assistant Commissioner of Police Shahaji Nikam. Nikam was with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in 2022 when hoarding permission was granted to Ego Media Pvt. Ltd.

An official from the SIT said that Nikam appeared before the SIT on Tuesday morning. The official said he forgot some documents hence he had to go back. His statement was recorded till late at night. The official added, “His statement will be one of the most important ones in the case as he knew the details about how permission was granted to Bhinde for the hoarding by the GRP.”

Nikam served as ACP Admin in the GRP, and his name appeared on some documents related to hoarding permissions.

The hoarding, measuring 120 by 140, collapsed on May 13, resulting in 17 deaths and 74 injuries. The permission was granted to Ego Media by then-GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, who issued the approval without inviting tenders, just hours before transferring his duties to the current Commissioner, Ravindra Shishve.