“Go Tell The Cops”: Drunk and Half-Naked, MNS Leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Abuses Rajshree More In Public

Tensions flared up in late Sunday night in Mumbai’s Andheri area after son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh was involved in a ugly brawl with Rajshree More, who is known to be Rakhi Sawant's best friend-turned-foe. The incident took place in Andheri suburb of Mumbai. Rajshree shared a video on her Instagram in which the accused, identified as Rahil Javed Shaikh, can be heard saying, "Bh****od paishe ghe," while threatening her. He also stated that his father is the state vice president of MNS.

Also Read: Mumbai: 5 MNS Workers Arrested for Vandalising Office of Businessman Sushil Kedia in Worli

Not just that, but the accused can also be seen getting into an altercation with the cops, and charging at Rajshree, daring her to lodge a police complaint. "Go and tell the cops I am Javed Shaikh's son, then you'll see what happens," he said in Marathi.Rajshree also shared the photo of the FIR that was lodged against the accused later. She also claimed that MNS workers and supporters were targetting her because of her recent comments on the local Marathi population and the Marathi language imposition row.

Rajshree More recently made headlines after posting a video on social media in which she made controversial remarks about the local Maharashtrian community. In the clip, she questioned the push to impose the Marathi language on residents of the state, stating that instead, local Marathi people should be encouraged to work harder. She further claimed that the condition of Mumbai’s local Marathi population would decline if migrants were to leave the city.Following her remarks, MNS workers from Versova filed a complaint against Rajshree More at the Oshiwara police station. In response, Rajshree issued a public apology and took down the controversial video.