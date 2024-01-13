Good News for Commuters: Maharashtra Government Tweaks MTHL Toll Rates on Key Routes

The much-anticipated Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL), India's longest sea bridge, is slated to open to traffic on Friday, Jan. 12, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiating the inauguration. With a hefty toll of Rs 250 for a single journey, many find frequent travel financially daunting, but now there is good news as Maharashtra government has tweaked the toll rates.

In a recent notification issued on Thursday, a new toll fee structure for the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) stretch has been introduced. According to the update, the toll for passenger vehicles on this route will be set at Rs 200, and for the Shivaji Nagar-Gavhan stretch, it will be Rs 50. These revised rates are scheduled to come into effect starting this Saturday and will remain applicable for a year.

Update toll rates

As outlined in the gazette notification, the toll rates for the entire Sewri-Gavhan stretch, encompassing the sea bridge, are set at Rs 250, with a return fare of Rs 375. A daily pass will cost Rs 625, while a monthly pass is priced at Rs 12,500.

For the Sewri to Shivaji Nagar stretch, which is likely to be utilized by residents heading to suburban areas like Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul, Jui Nagar, Seawoods, CBD Belapur, and Kharghar, the toll has been established at Rs 200. The return trip for passenger cars will be Rs 300, with a daily pass costing Rs 500 and a monthly pass set at Rs 10,000. The toll for the Shivaji Nagar-Gavhan stretch is Rs 50, and the return toll is Rs 75. Traffic regulation on the 10.4-km stretch from Sewri will be managed by the Mumbai Police, while the Nhava Sheva police will oversee the rest of the sea link from the Navi Mumbai side. The speed limit for the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is set at 100 kmph, with ramp speed limits at 40 kmph.

Entry restrictions apply to two-wheelers and three-wheelers on the bridge, including mopeds, autorickshaws, three-wheeler tempos, tractors, tractors with unladen trolleys, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles. Multi-axle trucks, buses, and heavy vehicles are not allowed on the eastern freeway; they must use the Mumbai Port-Sewri exit (exit 1C) to Gaadi Adda, MbPT Road for further movement.

