Goregaon Cylinder Blast Injures Three as Wall Collapses in Chawl Fire Incident

Three individuals were injured on Wednesday morning when a gas cylinder exploded inside a chawl in Goregaon West, creating panic among residents. Though locals quickly responded by throwing buckets of water to extinguish the flames, the immense force of the blast caused sections of the walls in two ground-floor rooms to give way, trapping and injuring the occupants. According to officials, two of the victims are currently in stable condition, while the third has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing intensive treatment. The sudden explosion and subsequent wall collapse left the community shaken, despite the timely response from neighbours.

The blast occurred at 7:42 am in Rajaram Chawl, located in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar-2 of Goregaon West. Before the fire brigade could arrive, local residents managed to control the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby units. Officials reported that rooms numbered 180 and 181 on the ground floor suffered partial structural damage after the impact caused portions of their walls to collapse. Firefighters later disconnected the electricity supply to avoid further risks. The explosion mainly affected plastic items and household goods stored inside, but the structural damage it caused resulted in injuries to the three occupants present.

Civic officials confirmed that 28-year-old Maltidevi suffered 30 to 35 percent burn injuries. She was initially treated at HBT Trauma Care Hospital and then transferred to Sion Hospital for advanced medical care. The two other injured residents, identified as 37-year-old Sarjan Ali Javed Shaikh and 38-year-old Gul Mohammad Amin Shaikh, were admitted to Ganesh Hospital in Borivali. Sarjan sustained injuries on both legs and is currently stable, according to doctors. However, Gul Mohammad Amin remains in critical condition due to severe back injuries and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, where his condition continues to be closely monitored.