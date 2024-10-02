Govinda Health Update: Actor and Shiv Sena Leader Is Better, Discharge Expected on October 4, Says Wife Sunita Ahuja

Bollywood actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja said he is better and he will be soon discharged from the hospital. Speaking to the media at the CritiCare Asia Hospital, she said, "He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow."

The accident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Mumbai. "With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," the Actor's wife Sunita Ahuja added.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor and enquired with him about the incident. While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

#WATCH | Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja arrives at CritiCare Asia where he is admitted.



— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday. The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee. The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired. The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired. The revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe.