Grant Road’s Pride: 100 Years of Chikhalwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav

Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are not just about grand pandals and dazzling decorations—they’re also about legacy. One such legacy sits quietly at Grant Road (West), where the Chikhalwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, founded in 1925, continues to be a cultural anchor for the city.

Born in the thick of India’s freedom movement, this mandal was more than just a place of worship. Inspired by Lokmanya Tilak’s call to use Ganeshotsav as a platform for unity, the residents of Chikhalwadi came together to create a space where religion, culture, and nationalism blended seamlessly. Over the decades, what started as a modest neighborhood celebration has grown into one of Mumbai’s most respected Ganesh mandals.

Every year, the mandal organizes traditional rituals, cultural programs, and community initiatives. Beyond festivities, it has carved a reputation for its social work—running health camps, hosting blood donation drives, and spreading awareness on issues ranging from healthcare to civic responsibility. In recent years, the focus has shifted towards eco-friendly idols and sustainability, making sure the festival evolves with the times without losing its soul.

The Chikhalwadi Ganpati has also been a magnet for artists and public figures. Personalities like Ashok Saraf, Sunil Gavaskar, and Kishore Ambekar have been associated with the celebrations, adding to its cultural weight in Mumbai’s social calendar.

Today, as the mandal inches closer to completing a century, its significance goes beyond religion. It stands as a reminder of how a festival started in the lanes of Girgaon–Grant Road became a binding force for generations of Mumbaikars. For thousands who gather here each year, it is not just about seeking blessings—it’s about being part of history that still breathes in the heart of the city.