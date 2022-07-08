Great relief to Mumbaikars! 10 percent water cut canceled due to good rainfall

MUMBAI: The BMC has decided to reduce Mumbai's water supply by 10 per cent from June 27, 2022, in view of the availability of water due to insufficient rainfall in the lake area supplying water to Mumbai in the rainy season of 2022, but now as the rainfall is good in the city the decision has been taken back.

Upper Vaitarna, Modaksagar, Tansa, Hindu Hriday Samrat Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, Madhya Vaitarna reservoir, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulshi reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai metropolis together. In comparison, on June 27, 2022, only 1 lakh 31 thousand 770 million liters or 9.10 percent of usable water was available. Today 3 lakh 75 thousand 514 million liters or 25.94 percent of usable water is available.

However, due to satisfactory rainfall in the lake area, the 10 per cent water cut imposed by the corporation has been canceled, the corporation administration said. The municipal administration is also appealing to the citizens to use water carefully even though there is sufficient water available in the lake area.