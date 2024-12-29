Hanukkah 2024 Celebration in Mumbai: Jewish Festival Celebrated at Gateway of India (Watch Video)

The vibrant Jewish festival of Hanukkah was celebrated at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together members of the local Jewish community and expatriates in a festive atmosphere. The event was graced by the presence of Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, who joined in the celebrations on Sunday evening, December 29, that aim to spread light and love during this significant time.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem following a successful revolt against Greek rulers over 2,000 years ago. According to tradition, upon reclaiming the temple, the Maccabees found only enough sacred oil to light the menorah for one day. Miraculously, this oil lasted for eight days, symbolizing resilience and divine intervention.

Also Read | Goa Sunburn 2024: Delhi Youth Collapses, Dies on First Day of EDM Festival in Dhargal Village.

Hanukkah Festival Celebration in Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals from the celebrations of Jewish Festival Hanukkah at Gateway of India, Mumbai.



Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani was also present here pic.twitter.com/Dv2MmSEkEG — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

The festival is observed for eight days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, which typically falls in late November to late December.