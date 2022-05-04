Hanuman Chalisa Row: Video of passengers reciting Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbai local train goes viral

Due to the aggressive stance taken by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) regarding the noise of loudspeakers on mosques, the atmosphere in the state including Mumbai is currently heating up. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday appealed people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where azan is heard blaring from loudspeakers on May 4.

Despite warnings of action from the state government and the police, Raj Thackeray had written a public letter ordering the activists to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosque. "I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May if you hear the loudspeakers blaring with azan; in those very places, play the Hanuman Chalisa on the Loudspeakers! That's when they will realize, the hindrance of these loudspeakers!" Thackeray appealed.

The effect of this movement is also seen in the local train which is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai. Currently, the video of Hanuman Chalisa recitation taking place in a local train is going viral on social media. The bhajan singing on Mumbai local train is not a new thing. This bhajan tradition has been going on in the locals for the last several years. Now Hanuman Chalisa has been added to this.