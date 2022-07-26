Harbor line: Re-railment work completed, CSMT platform made available for traffic

A local train has met with a minor accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station on Tuesday. Preliminary information is that a Panvel bound local reversed instead of moving forward which has led to the derailment of a bogie. There was no injury reported.

Due to this, the service on the Harbor Line was disrupted. Local services on the Harbor Railway line were disrupted due to the accident. Several trains on the Harbor route were also cancelled.

CSMT station has only 2 platforms for Harbor Line. Due to an accident on one of the platforms, only one platform was available for traffic. Due to this, local trains were blocked on the Harbor route and the traffic was disrupted. Now all the systems have rerouted the derailed local route in almost two hours. So now the traffic will gradually return to normal.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Railways gave information about this in a tweet. He said, "Re-tracking of the derailed coach has been completed and CSMT Platform No. 1 has also been made available for traffic."